Spartak Moscow are now in advanced talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign defender Davinson Sanchez, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sanchez has been strongly linked with an exit from north London this summer, with several clubs keen to secure his services.

Now a move to Russia could be in the offing for the Colombian centre-back, with Spartak Moscow pushing to sign him.

A bid of €12m has been sent to Tottenham and the discussions between the two teams are now at an advanced stage.

Spartak Moscow are optimistic that they can convince Sanchez to make the move to Russia this summer.

Whether Sanchez will prefer leaving Spurs for Russia instead of waiting for other interested clubs to agree a deal for him remains unclear.

Spartak Moscow cannot offer the defender the chance to play in European competition as Russian clubs are banned.

However, if Sanchez remains at Tottenham he could have to make do with only limited football over the course of next season.