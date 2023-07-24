Crystal Palace will not be moving for Sunderland winger and Burnley target Jack Clarke, despite seeing Wilfried Zaha head for Turkey, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Eagles were hopeful that Zaha would sign a new contract to continue his stay at Selhurst Park, but in a shock development he boarded a plane to Turkey to join Galatasaray.

Now Crystal Palace have swung into action to strengthen their attacking options and Sunderland’s Clarke is a player they are keen on.

However, Sunderland are sticking to a £15m asking price for Clarke and Crystal Palace will not be entering the bidding.

Clarke is a player that Palace have watched closely and they are admirers of his talents, but no bid is on the agenda.

The former Leeds United winger is wanted though by another Premier League side in the shape of Burnley.

Vincent Kompany saw Clarke up close in the Championship and would like to sign him, but Burnley are not prepared to pay £15m.

If Sunderland do not come down on their asking price then a move to Burnley is uncertain, with the Clarets looking at alternatives.