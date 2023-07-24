Fulham are leaning towards signing Mohammed Salisu from Southampton instead of Calvin Bassey from Ajax, according to Sky Sports News.

The Cottagers want to bring in a left-sided centre-back, but are only interested in adding one to the mix, despite having moved for both Bassey and Salisu.

With both Ajax and Southampton happy to sell for the right price, Fulham will have to decide which player to try to sign.

And it is claimed that at the moment they are leaning towards signing Salisu.

With Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League, Salisu has been tipped to depart St Mary’s and Ligue 1 side Monaco are also keen on him.

Salisu would cost Fulham a fee of £15m to sign from Southampton, while Bassey would command £18m to sign from Ajax.

It is suggested that the personal term demands of each player will also come into Fulham’s thinking.

Ajax are keen to move Bassey on and have informed him that if he stays in Amsterdam into next season he will only have limited playing time.