Leeds United are likely to face disappointment in their pursuit of Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove, who is not considering leaving the Serie A giants this summer.

The Whites are set to face Southampton this weekend in the Championship playoff final at Wembley.

Leeds are hoping that they will be able to secure promotion in the coming days and are already planning for the top flight with regards to transfers this summer.

Bove is one of the players Leeds are tracking with a view to potentially signing him if they get promoted to the Premier League.

However, according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, any move for the Roma midfielder is likely to fail.

Roma are not even considering letting the player go in the summer transfer window and are not in desperate need of raising funds in the coming weeks.

Bove is also not interested in leaving Roma and is looking forward to playing a starring role under Daniele De Rossi next season.

It seems likely that Leeds are not expected to succeed in trying to sign him if they make a move for the player.

It remains to be seen if the situation changes later in the summer.