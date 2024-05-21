Sassuolo have yet to receive any formal bids for Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United linked forward Armand Lauriente, but there could be a change in the situation in he coming weeks.

Last summer, Premier League outfits Tottenham and West Ham showed interest in bringing Lauriente to England and they have continued to be linked with him in recent months.

However, Serie A outfit Sassuolo managed to convince the 25-year-old forward to stay with them

The Frenchman has been a regular in Sassuolo’s starting line-up this season and is now attracting interest from Juventus and Napoli.

Sassuolo have had a disastrous season and they are set to get relegated to Serie B which could convince the club to sell the French winger this summer.

According to Italian journalist Riccardo Meloni, the Serie A outfit have yet to receive any formal offer for Tottenham and West Ham target Lauriente.

However, further news is expected in the coming weeks as clubs push ahead with their transfer plans.

It is said that Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is an admirer of Lauriente’s talents.

Now all eyes will be on Premier League giants Tottenham and West Ham to see whether they will make a move for him soon.