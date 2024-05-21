England manager Gareth Southgate has conceded that Manchester United star Luke Shaw is still a long shot when it comes to making the final squad for the European Championship this summer.

Shaw has made just 15 appearances this season for Manchester United and has not played any football since February.

There are still major doubts over whether he could be in the Manchester United squad for the FA Cup final against Manchester City this Saturday.

However, Shaw has been included in a 33-man provisional England squad for the European Championship this summer.

Southgate admitted that the left-back is facing an uphill battle when it comes to making the final 26-man squad as he has not played much football this season.

However, the Three Lions boss stressed that since Shaw has been the first-choice left-back for England, he wanted to give more time to him to prove his fitness in training with the provisional squad.

“He’s up against it”, Southgate said in a press conference when asked about including Shaw in the provisional squad.

“He’s missed a lot of football, the fact he’s been our first choice means we are giving him a bit longer than we might have done.

“I’ve talked with him the medical team are liaising with Manchester United.

“He’s a long shot.”

It remains to be seen whether Shaw can prove his fitness and quality in time to make the final England squad.