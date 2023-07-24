Sheffield Wednesday have reached a verbal agreement with Pacos Ferreira and Chile star Juan Delgado for a summer switch to Hillsborough.

Following getting promoted to the Championship last season, Sheffield Wednesday lost their manager Darren Moore amidst disagreements behind the scenes.

Xisco Munoz became their new manager earlier this month and so far, he has only managed to bring in one player in Reece James from Blackpool.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss wants more arrivals as soon as possible and the club are working towards new signings.

And according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, another new signing is on the cards in the form of Chilean Delgado from Pacos Ferreira.

The 30-year-old right-back-cum-right-winger is keen to have an opportunity to play in England and interest from Wednesday appeals to him.

He has given his verbal agreement to move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer and is preparing to move to England.

Delgado still has a year left on his contract with Pacos Ferreira and Wednesday will have to agree on a fee with the club.

But with the Chile international pushing for the move, the Championship side are hopeful of getting a deal done soon.