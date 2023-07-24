Sheffield Wednesday are showing interest in Everton forward Tom Cannon amid the Owls’ aim to strengthen their squad ahead of next season’s campaign, according to the Daily Mail.

Cannon, who has trained with the Republic of Ireland senior squad of late, came through the youth ranks at the Toffees and has played in two Premier League matches for the Merseyside outfit.

The 20-year-old forward was shipped out to Preston North End in the January transfer window this year and registered notable performances at Deepdale.

He has again been linked with the Lancashire outfit this summer, though it remains far from clear whether Everton will let him leave.

Besides Preston, other clubs have also been intrigued by Cannon’s stellar on-field displays last season.

And now Sheffield Wednesday are credited with an interest in the 20-year-old forward, who has still two years remaining on his contract with Everton.

With less than two weeks left before the commencement of the Championship campaign, the Owls have seen a lack of activity in the ongoing transfer window.

The Hillsborough side have just snapped up Chile international Juan Delgado from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira.

Now all eyes will be on the Yorkshire outfit to see whether they make a move for their upfront target in the coming days.