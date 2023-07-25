Lens want to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters on a loan deal, according to the Sun.

Saints are running the risk of losing some of their key players this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

Boss Russell Martin could lose players he would like to keep as he tries to lead Southampton back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Now full-back Walker-Peters is attracting attention and Lens, who are in the Champions League in the new season, would like to loan him.

They face competition for Walker-Peters’ signature however, not least from Fulham.

Fulham are interested in the defender, but could have to pay at least £15m to sign him from Southampton.

There is also further interest in the former Tottenham Hotspur man, with Roma interested in loaning him.

Southampton could decide loaning Walker-Peters out would represent a good move if they could then bring him back next summer after promotion back to the Premier League.