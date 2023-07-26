Belgian outfit Anderlecht have not given up on their interest in signing Brentford’s Sergi Canos this summer, it has been claimed in Belgium.

The Spanish winger fell out of favour from Thomas Frank’s team last season after his injury and now he is surplus to requirements for the Premier League side.

Canos spent the previous campaign on loan with Greek outfit Olympiacos and made seven goal contributions in his injury-riddled stint.

Multiple clubs around Europe are keen on securing his signature and the Bees are also in favour of a permanent move away for Canos.

Valencia and Anderlecht have emerged as his possible destinations this summer and the player is believed to be in favour of a move to Mestalla outfit; they want to sign Canos on a free transfer.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Anderlecht are yet to move on from Canos.

It has been suggested that Valencia must sell to buy a new player and this aspect has given the Belgian side confidence.

It has also been claimed that Valencia submitted a bid for the Brentford man on Tuesday, but the Bees are adamant about receiving a transfer sum to let the player go.

Purple and White boss Brian Riemer is claimed to be playing a very prominent role to keep the Canos transfer alive.