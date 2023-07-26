Luton Town are set to reignite their interest in Blackburn Rovers’ Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, who is valued at £5m, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hatters have been actively looking to strengthen their goalkeeping stocks this summer after stand-out custodian Ethan Horvath returned to Nottingham Forest upon the end of his loan deal.

Rob Edwards’ side were linked with Kaminski earlier in the transfer window but changed their stance later to look to veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Heaton was also keen on moving to Kenilworth Road in order to get regular first-team football, with the Englishman having so far managed to feature in one game for his current side Manchester United.

The Red Devils are lacking senior cover between the sticks following the departure of David de Gea.

And it is claimed that the Old Trafford outfit are planning to keep Heaton at the club to use him as cover for first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana.

With Erik ten Hag’s side blocking Heaton’s move to Luton, the Hatters will now rekindle their interest in Kaminski to restructure their goalkeeping options ahead of next season’s campaign.

Kaminski is said to be valued at £5m and it remains to be seen whether Luton will advance with the intention to fork out the money for the 30-year-old Belgian.