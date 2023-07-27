Manchester United have gone in with a bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat for a transfer this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Premier League giants are focused on getting a new striker for their squad at the moment and are in talks to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

But the Red Devils are parallelly running negotiations to get another midfielder added to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

They have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with Amrabat and they are now moving to get an agreement sorted with Fiorentina.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Premier League giants have tabled an offer worth up to €35m with Fiorentina.

It is unclear whether they have made a verbal bid or an official offer, but talks are happening between the two clubs.

The bid from the Red Devils is close to what Fiorentina want before agreeing to sell Amrabat this summer.

With the midfielder keen on the move, it could be a matter of time before the negotiations enter an advanced stage between Manchester United and Fiorentina.

Manchester United have already signed Mason Mount and Andre Onana and are pushing to get deals done for Hojlund and Amrabat.