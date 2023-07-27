Everton are considering Leicester City attacker Kelechi Iheanacho as one of their priority targets in the ongoing transfer window.

The Toffees were the second-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League last season, scoring only 34 goals and just about keeping their heads above water.

Sean Dyche is prioritising strengthening the forward department in the ongoing transfer window.

And Leicester City attacker Iheanacho is on their transfer shortlist with a host of other candidates.

Everton have received a transfer blow in their pursuit of El Bilal Toure, who agreed personal terms with Atalanta.

And now, according to French journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Everton have made Iheanacho a transfer priority this summer.

The Nigerian forward has featured in over 200 games for Leicester and has scored 55 times while laying on 33 assists.

Iheanacho has entered the final year of his contract and Leicester could choose to sell the Nigerian for the right offer.