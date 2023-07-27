Tam McManus remains confident about HIbernian’s ability to eventually see off the Inter Club d’Escaldes threat but believes that a 2-1 loss to the Andorran side is an embarrassment in Europe for Scottish football.

Lee Johnson’s men succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Andorran side away from home on Thursday, in the process putting their Europa Conference League qualification hopes on the line.

They will now need to make up for the loss when they take on the same side at Easter Road next week.

Former Hibernian attacker McManus insists that the loss is not a good advertisement for Scottish football and is nothing less than shocking.

“Another embarrassment in Europe for Scottish Football I’m afraid. Shocking result”, McManus wrote on Twitter.

He though remains confident about his former club’s ability to see Inter Club d’Escaldes off in Scotland, in spite of the “grim” nature of Thursday’s performance.

“Hibs will still go through as they are pony but that was grim.”

Hibernian boss Johnson has been clear about the financial benefits of a European run and will be desperate for a second leg turnaround.