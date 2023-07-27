Stoke City are still keen on the signature of Morocco and Ferencvaros forward Ryan Mmaee amid other clubs having an eye on him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mmaee, 25, has been plying trade for Ferencvaros since 2021 and has established himself as an important member of the Hungarian side.

His commanding on-field displays have linked him with several clubs and the Potters are one of them.

Alex Neil’s side finished the Championship in 16th position last season and are now eyeing improving upon last term’s performances.

They are currently rejigging their squad and are keen on adding to their attacking options, with less than two weeks remaining before the commencement of next season’s campaign.

With Neil’s side keen on securing the services of the Morocco international, it is suggested that a possible move of the forward to Stoke is still active.

But it is still unclear whether the 25-year-old forward will end up making the switch to the bet365 Stadium in the ongoing transfer window.

Mmaee was born in Belgium and turned out for the country at youth level before then opting for Morocco at senior international level.