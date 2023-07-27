Stoke City are close to meeting Everton’s £1m loan fee demand for young striker Tom Cannon, though Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers could rate it to be too high, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The striker has been with Everton’s academy since 2012 and only managed his senior debut in November last year in a 4-1 EFL Cup loss against Bournemouth.

The Toffees allowed him to leave on loan in January to Championship side Preston North End, where he showed what he is capable of by scoring eight goals in 21 matches.

Clubs have not remained indifferent to the Cannon’s goalscoring ability and now as many as six clubs want to sign him on a season-long loan deal.

However, the Toffees want a £1m loan fee for their striker, whom they rate highly.

The demand has been met in different manners at different clubs, with Stoke City close to meeting the fee in order to take the player to the bet365 Stadium.

However, other interested clubs such as Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City could feel it is too high.

Sunderland under Tony Mowbray will only put the cash on the table if they manage to raise the desired amount.

Cannon’s former club Preston North End want Everton to tweak their demands to allow them to pay that fee based on overall achievements and the Lilywhites’ league position at the end of the season.