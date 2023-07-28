Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has been approached by Aston Villa and Wolves regarding a potential move, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Barcelona last summer on a free transfer but has failed to establish himself at the Spanish outfit.

It is said that Kessie is not in Blaugrana boss Xavi’s plans for next season and the Catalans are willing to let him go.

Serie A outfit Juventus have established contact with Barcelona, but Kessie favours a move to the Premier League.

Whether a concrete proposal will be made to Kessie remains to be seen, but Premier League sides are approaching him.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Aston Villa and Wolves have made an approach to Kessie regarding a potential move.

Both clubs are looking for midfield reinforcements and feel that Kessie could do the job.

Kessie has three years left on his contract with Barcelona and the Spanish outfit want to cash in on the player this summer.

Barcelona have yet to receive a bid from any Premier League outfit and all eyes will be on Kessie to see where his future lies next summer.