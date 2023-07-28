Stoke City are closing in on Morocco and Ferencvaros attacker Ryan Mmaee and there are no snags in a potential deal for the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Mmaee, 25, is on the books at Ferencvaros since 2021 and has established himself as an important member of the Hungarian side.

His impressive on-field displays have piqued the interest of several clubs, and the Potters are one of them.

Alex Neil’s side finished the Championship in 16th position last season and they are eyeing improving upon last term’s lacklustre performances.

They are currently undergoing a squad overhaul and they are keen on strengthening their attacking stocks ahead of next season’s campaign.

They are working to sign Mmaee, but there was some concern over why the deal has not yet been completed.

However, there are no issues regarding the transfer and Stoke are on course to put Mmaee at the disposal of boss Neil.

With a potential deal for Mmaee on track, the Potters might hope to see the attacker fit the bill at the bet365 Stadium moving forward.