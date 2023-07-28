Stoke City’s capture of Wesley has not put them out of the hunt for Everton hitman Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wesley looked set for a move from Aston Villa to Watford, but Stoke pulled off a surprise and have taken the Brazilian to the Potteries.

The striker has put pen to paper to a 12-month deal with Stoke and his arrival has raised question marks over whether the Potters are still in the mix for Cannon.

However, Wesley’s arrival does not look to have put Stoke out of the scrap for Cannon.

Everton want a £1m loan fee for Cannon, who scored goals in the Championship while on loan at Preston North End last season.

It has been suggested that Stoke are not far off agreeing to pay that level of loan fee.

The Potters want to back boss Alex Neil in the transfer market as they look to put together a promotion push in the new campaign.

Whether they can land Cannon though remains to be seen, with the Everton hitman drawing big interest from a host of Championship sides.