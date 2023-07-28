Super agent Jorge Mendes is working on a move that would take his client Andre to the Premier League, where both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool are interested, it has been claimed in Brazil.

Mendes and his agency GestiFute have a number of players playing in England at various top-tier clubs.

The Portuguese super agent mediated the transfer of Joao Gomes from Flamengo to Wolves in January and is a busy man this summer.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Mendes is now working on a deal to take yet another of his clients, Andre, to the Premier League.

At the age of 22, the defensive midfielder has already featured in 143 games Brazilian side Fluminense making six goal contributions.

There are multiple clubs interested in his services, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, who are in the market looking for a new midfielder following the departures of a number of key players in that area.

The Reds could face competition from Wolves for Andre, who are also interested in adding the midfielder to their ranks.

It remains to be seen who Mendes is currently talking to about Andre, as the hunt for the Brazilian heats up.

Marco Silva’s Fulham have also been linked with Andre.