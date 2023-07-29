Serie A champions Napoli might join the hunt for the signature of Everton and Celtic target Tete, it has been claimed in Italy.

Last season, the 23-year-old joined Leicester City on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk in the second half of the season.

The winger made 13 appearances for the Foxes but ultimately failed to help them avoid relegation.

Tete has terminated his contract with the Ukrainian side and he is currently a free agent.

The Brazilian has no shortage of suitors in the transfer market and he is drawing attention from Celtic and Everton.

Italian giants Napoli are said to be interested in him and might join the race for the winger in the event of Hirving Lozano’s departure, according to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via Calciomercato.com).

Former Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be an admirer of Tete’s talents and wants to bring him to Celtic Park this summer.

Everton, on the other hand, are keen to strengthen their attacking department and, due to their financial restraints, consider free agent Tete an ideal candidate.

Celtic and Everton have both yet to approach Tete and it remains to be seen who will be able to convince the winger to join their club this summer.