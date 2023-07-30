Blackburn Rovers are soon expected to make a decision on trialist Ollie Godziemski, who has impressed the Championship club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Godziemski is on the books at non-league outfit Welling United, where he has made an impressed and come to Blackburn’s attention.

The teenager has been to Blackburn on trial twice and scored twice in games for the Ewood Park outfit’s youth side.

The Championship side are now deciding if they want to snap Godziemski up and are tipped to make a decision on him soon.

Godziemski, 17, turned out for Welling United in the Youth Cup last term and was handed his senior team debut in a London Senior Cup outing against Charlton Athletic earlier this year.

He will hope to have done enough to earn a deal at Blackburn and continue his development at the second tier side.

Blackburn finished just outside the playoff spots in the Championship last season and will be aiming to go one better in the new campaign.

They start their bid to do so next weekend when Carlos Corberan’s West Brom are the visitors to Ewood Park.