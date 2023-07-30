Leeds United are still expecting offers to come in for goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to the Daily Mail.

Meslier lost his spot between the sticks towards the end of last season following a series of poor performances in the Premier League.

Leeds have now snapped up Karl Darlow from Newcastle United to become their new number 1, despite Meslier still being on the books.

And it is suggested that Leeds are still expecting clubs to come in with bids to take Meslier off their hands this summer.

The France Under-21 international’s stock was sky high last summer and he was monitored by Manchester United as a possible successor to David de Gea.

Even though the custodian has slipped from grace at Leeds, he continues to be rated as a promising goalkeeper.

Where Meslier will be playing his football in the new season remains to be seen and Leeds have offloaded a number of players on loan this summer.

He looks set for a season of warming the bench if he does stay at Elland Road however, which the Frenchman may see as less than ideal given his age.