Sampdoria have increased their offer for Celtic target Xavier Mbuyamba as they look to thrash out an agreement for his signature.

The 21-year-old defender has been the subject of transfer speculation so far this summer, with Scottish giants Celtic linked with a possible move for him.

Mbuyamba is on the books at Dutch side Volendam and has not pushed for a move, but Sampdoria are determined to take him to Italy and he is ready to go.

The fallen Italian giants, now playing in Serie B, saw bids of €1.5m and €2.3m turned down by Volendam.

They have gone back with a fresh offer though, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, bidding €2.5m for Mbuyamba.

The defender already has an agreement on terms with Sampdoria and wants to play for coach Andrea Pirlo.

Mbuyamba, 21, has been compared in some quarters to Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

All eyes will be on whether Sampdoria can agree a fee with Volendam for Mbuyamba’s services.