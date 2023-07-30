Sheffield United have given permission to Iliman Ndiaye to travel to Marseille to complete a medical with the French side.

Marseille have been working on the signing of the 23-year-old, despite Sheffield United being keen to keep him at Bramall Lane.

Ndiaye has his heart set on a switch to Marseille though and the French side are close to an agreement with Sheffield United.

Now, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Ndiaye has been given permission to travel to Marseille for a medical, which will take place on Monday.

Marseille are set to pay Sheffield United a fee with a fixed sum of €17m for the attacker.

Should he come through the medical checks, Marseille will then complete the signing and hand him a five-year contract.

Losing Ndiaye will be a blow for Sheffield United, who had wanted to secure him on a new contract.

Ndiaye also had interest from Premier League side Everton, with the Toffees trying and failing to sign him in January.