Sheffield Wednesday will complete the signing of goalkeeper Devis Vasquez from AC Milan on Monday, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Owls are bidding to back new boss Xisco Munoz in the transfer market and are working hard ahead of the opening of the new Championship season.

Munoz wants another goalkeeper adding to the ranks and has settled on AC Milan’s Vasquez as the man to come in at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday have now put a deal in place for the 25-year-old and are pushing to complete it.

And Vasquez will complete a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

The Colombian joined AC Milan in the January transfer window earlier this year from Paraguayan outfit Guarani.

He penned a three-and-a-half year deal with the Rossoneri, but will now head out on loan to Hillsborough.

Vasquez will be aiming to play on a regular basis at Sheffield Wednesday, while it is unclear if the Owls will have an option to buy included in the agreement.