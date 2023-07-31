Serie A outfit Hellas Verona have made a higher bid for Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani, but the player prefers a move to fellow Italian outfit Lecce, it has been claimed in Italy.

The defensive midfielder featured in 37 of Aberdeen’s 38 Scottish Premiership matches last season, helping them finish third and in the process qualify for the Europa Conference League.

The experienced midfielder is now being looked up as an option by as many as two Italian clubs, with Serie A side Hellas Verona even going on to table a €1m bid for his services.

Fellow Serie A outfit Lecce also want to snap up Ramadani and have been making efforts to take him to Italy.

Verona’s offer for the player is better than that which Lecce have proposed, according to Sky Italia.

However, Aberdeen midfielder Ramadani would prefer a move to Lecce to play under coach Roberto D’Aversa.

That switch would see Aberdeen net less money from his exit though and it remains to be seen if the Dons might push for him to go to Verona instead.

Losing Ramadani would be a blow for Aberdeen so close to the start of the new Scottish Premiership campaign and all eyes will be on whether he does depart for Italy.