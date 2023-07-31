Celtic’s starlet Rocco Vata is being chased by a host of clubs in the ongoing transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.

Vata, 18, came through the youth ranks at Parkhead and broke into the Bhoys’ first team last term.

He featured in four Scottish Premiership matches last season which was marked by Celtic clinching an unprecedented eighth domestic treble.

Representing the Republic of Ireland at international level, the teenage sensation is a familiar face in the Bhoys’ second-string side.

The 18-year-old midfielder regularly features in his country’s Under-19s.

And now it is said that a number of clubs, including sides from England, Belgium and Italy, are keen on the services of the highly-rated youngster.

However, It is still far from clear which clubs are chasing after Vata and whether his suitors want him on a permanent deal.

Now it remains to be seen if Celtic will agree to letting the talented teenager go or will move to tie him down at Parkhead.