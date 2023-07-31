Chelsea are still likely to ship out Coventry City and Stoke City transfer target Bashir Humphreys this summer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Humphreys, 20, came through the youth ranks at Reading before joining the Blues’ academy in 2017.

The English centre-back has yet to make a senior appearance for Chelsea and spent the latter half of last season at SC Paderborn on loan.

He has been subject to interest from Coventry and Stoke in the ongoing transfer window, with the Championship duo eyeing strengthening their defensive options.

The Sky Blues are looking for another promotion push next season, whereas the Potters are aiming to improve upon last term’s lacklustre displays.

Both Championship sides are witnessing a flurry of transfer activity this summer and it is suggested that Chelsea are still keen on loaning out Humphreys.

The 20-year-old defender is not in Mauricio Pochettino’s plans for next season, with the Englishman entering the final year of his contract with the London side.

It remains to be seen now whether Coventry and Stoke City will make concrete offers for Humphreys this summer or whether other suitors will arrive for the in-demand defender.