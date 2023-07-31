One of Tom Cannon’s suitors, with the likes of Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday keen, could go close to meeting Everton’s loan fee demands by the end of the week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The young striker is wanted by a host of Championship clubs on a loan deal this summer, but he is still at Goodison Park.

Everton are prepared to loan him out but are keen to bag a substantial loan fee, around £1m, from his temporary departure.

Stoke City, Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing him and he has also attracted attention from Blackburn Rovers, Preston and Sunderland.

And it has been claimed there could be significant progress regarding the future of Cannon by the end of the week.

Everton’s demands mean clubs will have to make a significant financial commitment to sign the young forward on loan.

It has been suggested that one of the clubs could go close to the £1m loan fee figure by the end of this week.

Cannon is rated as a promising prospect and Everton are keen to find the right club for him as well.

The young striker’s talent is wanted at several clubs and Everton see an opportunity to bag a substantial fee even from a loan departure.