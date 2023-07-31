Torino are preparing a new offer for Leicester City star Dennis Praet and they are expected to open fresh talks for the player soon.

Following Leicester’s relegation, a host of players are leaving the club and Praet is also expected to go

The 29-year-old midfielder made 22 league appearances for Leicester last season but started only six games.

Praet spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Torino and the Italian outfit are keen to take him back to Turin this summer.

Torino came in with an initial bid of €3m for the player early in the window, which was immediately rejected by Leicester.

Now, according to Italian outlet CalcioMercato.com, the Turin outfit are preparing their second offer for Praet and are soon expected to make contact with Leicester.

Torino coach Ivan Juric is an admirer of Praet’s talent and he is pushing to make the deal happen.

It is said that Leicester want a fee in the region of €7m for the player and it remains to be seen whether Torino will meet the Foxes expectations with their next bid.