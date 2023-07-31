Everton have agreed on a deal with Sporting Lisbon for teenage forward Youssef Chermiti, but personal terms have yet to be agreed, according to Sky Sports News.

Chermiti, 19, broke into Sporting Lisbon’s first team in the latter half of last season and played in 16 league games for the side.

His impressive displays on the pitch have drawn interest from several Premier League clubs this summer, including Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth.

But Sean Dyche’s side are claimed to have outmanoeuvred Wolves and the Cherries and have agreed on a deal with the Portuguese side for the attacker.

However, it is also suggested that Everton have yet to agree personal terms with Chermiti.

The Merseyside outfit have witnessed a tepid transfer window so far in terms of incomings as they have only been successful in bringing Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma to Goodison Park.

Everton are eyeing improving upon last season’s lacklustre performances, with the club hoping not to get dragged into another relegation dogfight.

Now it remains to be seen how Chermiti will sharpen the Toffees’ attacking front moving forward in the event of him arriving at Goodison Park.