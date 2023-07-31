The fee Everton are set to pay to Sporting Lisbon for Youssef Chermiti has been identified but the two clubs are still haggling over the sell-on clause percentage.

It emerged earlier today that Everton have a deal in place to sign the 19-year-old attacker from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

The teenager made his senior debut last season and scored three goals in 16 league appearances for the club.

However, it was enough for Everton to go in and agree on a fee to sign the striker from Sporting Lisbon.

And according to Portuguese daily Record, Everton have agreed to fork out somewhere around €15m for Chermiti.

The potential add-ons linked to goals could take the fee to as much as €20m if Chermiti turns out to be a success at Everton.

However, the final deal is still not in place as the two clubs are still haggling over the sell-on clause percentage.

Sporting Lisbon want a 20 per cent sell-on in the agreement while Everton are only willing to go up to 10 per cent at the moment.

The 19-year-old is training with the Sporting Lisbon squad and is waiting for the green light to travel to England to complete the formalities of the transfer.