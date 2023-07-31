New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is unhappy with the MLS club for turning down offers from Nottingham Forest and Nantes, according to The Athletic.

The Serbian shot-stopper is a wanted man this summer and clubs have tried to tempt New England Revolution to sell.

Nottingham Forest, who want two new goalkeepers to arrive at the City Ground, have seen an offer rejected, while French outfit Nantes also failed with a bid.

The situation does not sit well with Petrovic, who is unhappy the MLS side will not let him go despite receiving offers.

As a result, he did not train with the full New England Revolution team on Monday.

The American club want to keep hold of Petrovic until the end of the MLS campaign.

However, they must now build bridges with the goalkeeper, who is desperate to move on now, rather than waiting until the winter.

Petrovic, a senior Serbia international, was snapped up by New England Revolution in 2022 and penned a three-year contract.