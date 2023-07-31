Nottingham Forest are continuing talks with Arsenal for the signature of goalkeeper Matt Turner, according to Sky Sports News.

The Garibaldis have made significant signings this summer including notable names like Anthony Elanga and Ola Aina, among others.

Now, Nottingham Forest are in the market to bolster their goalkeeping options and they have identified Turner as a potential option.

Nottingham Forest had initiated discussions with Arsenal for the potential signing of Turner.

However, Steve Cooper’s side are still in talks with the Gunners regarding Turner’s potential move.

It is suggested that the two clubs have differing valuations of the goalkeeper.

Turner, who joined Arsenal last year from New England, was brought in as a backup option for their current goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper featured in five Europa League matches for Arsenal last season.

Turner’s future with Arsenal now remains uncertain as Nottingham Forest continue to express interest in him.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand, are currently undergoing their pre-season campaign and are scheduled to face Rennes this Wednesday.