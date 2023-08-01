Luton Town have failed with a bid for Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, according to Sky Sports News.

The Hatters have turned their attention towards getting their hands on Kaminski in their pursuit of a new goalkeeper.

Tom Heaton was their top target but Erik ten Hag does not want the veteran goalkeeper to leave Manchester United this summer.

Kaminski is the goalkeeper they want and the club were closing in on an agreement with Blackburn for his signature.

But Luton have faced a setback in their pursuit of the goalkeeper as Blackburn have rejected their bid for Kaminski.

The Championship side are prepared to sell him as the goalkeeper is keen to test himself in the Premier League.

However, Luton’s bid for Kaminski has still not reached the figure that Blackburn want before agreeing to sell him.

The Riversiders want a deal worth more than £3m before sanctioning his sale in the ongoing transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Luton agree to meet their asking price to land the goalkeeper they want.