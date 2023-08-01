Stoke City transfer target Josh Bowler is set to join Cardiff City from Premier League side Nottingham Forest this summer, according to Wales Online.

Bowler joined the Premier League club in September 2022 and was sent out on loan for a couple of loan spells for the season.

He spent the second half of the last campaign with Championship side Blackpool, where he made 25 league appearances, making six goal contributions.

Bowler is unlikely to get enough game time at the City Ground this season and the likes of Stoke City and Cardiff City have shown interest in him.

Now it is being suggested that Cardiff City are poised to win the race for the 24-year-old winger, beating Stoke City to his signature.

It has been claimed that the Nottingham Forest man is joining the Bluebirds on a loan deal.

Alex Neil was keen on adding Bowler to his squad after acquiring wingers Chiquinho and Andre Vigidal.

However, the winger is ready to be the sixth summer signing for Erol Bulut, snubbing the Potters.

The Bluebirds are expected to announce Bowler’s signing as early as today.