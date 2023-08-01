Leicester City striker Patson Daka continues to remain on Roma’s shortlist of targets but the lack of a relegation clause in his contract has complicated any potential move for him.

Roma’s search for a striker this summer has turned out to be a frustrating affair due to their limited budget.

After tracking Gianluca Scamacca for several weeks, Roma find themselves behind Inter Milan in the race to sign the West Ham striker.

Atletico Madrid’s demands have also made a move for Alvaro Morata a non-starter at the moment and Roma are now looking down their shortlist of targets.

And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Daka has continued to be a name on that list of targets for Roma.

The Leicester striker is keen on a move following his side’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Roma are yet to establish any contact for Daka and are only likely to be interested in signing him on loan.

However, Daka does not have a relegation clause in his Leicester contract that allows him to leave on a loan deal this summer.

Roma signed Rasmus Kristensen on loan from Leeds due to a clause that he had in his contract at Elland Road.