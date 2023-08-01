A loan return to Hoffenheim is uncertain for Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Leeds signed the forward from the German club in the January transfer window but he struggled to settle down at Elland Road.

He made just 13 appearances for the Whites and his future at Elland Road is under the scanner this summer.

The forward has been linked with a move back to Hoffenheim on a loan deal in the ongoing transfer window.

But according to German magazine Kicker, a return to Hoffenheim on a loan deal is uncertain at the moment.

Leeds coach Daniel Farke is claimed to be keen on holding on to him in his question for promotion back to the Premier League.

Freiburg are also interested in the forward but for the moment, no decision has been made on his future.

Hoffenheim are believed to be keen on getting him back on loan but it is claimed they will likely have to play the waiting game.

It remains to be seen whether Farke would be prepared to loan the player out before the window slams shut on 1st September.