Ipswich Town first choice custodian Christian Walton has suffered an injury with the new Championship season about to begin, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 27-year-old shot-stopper was on the books of Brighton for nine long years before he joined the Tractor Boys on a permanent basis last summer.

Ipswich are back in the English second tier and Walton played a pivotal part in their promotional campaign last season.

He made 47 appearances for Ipswich last term and impressed with 24 clean sheets in the process.

However, he has picked up a foot injury and he is set to miss the early phase of the season.

It has been suggested that Walton could miss starting six games for the Tractor Boys in the Championship.

Ipswich will be hoping that Walton, who had been drawing interest from Luton Town, can recover from his injury ahead of schedule.

Now it remains to be seen who will be Kieran McKenna’s choice of goalkeeper on Sunday in their clash against Sunderland.