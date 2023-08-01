Leeds United’s former sporting director Victor Orta agreed with Geroginho Rutter during his signing that, in the case of relegation, the forward could leave on loan, it has been claimed in Germany.

The Yorkshire outfit were desperate to bring in a forward in the winter transfer window and spent a club record £36m to bring in the 21-year-old from Hoffenheim.

However, Rutter failed to live up to expectations and Leeds saw themselves relegated to the Championship.

Following relegation, the Whites have experienced an exodus of players and Rutter is also attracting interest.

According to German magazine Kicker, when Rutter joined Leeds, Orta promised him that if the club were relegated he would be allowed to go on loan.

However, the agreement was only a verbal one, with nothing in Rutter’s contract.

Any interested club would have to agree to meet Rutter’s full salary, but there are question marks over whether Leeds will agree a loan.

It is said that Rutter is drawing attention from Germany, with Freiburg and Hoffenheim showing interest in him.

Now it remains to be seen whether not having a relegation clause in his contract will mean Leeds block an exit.