Bristol City are not close to selling Wolves target Alex Scott to Bournemouth, with talks not advanced, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins have slapped a £25m asking price on Scott’s head amid serious interest from the Premier League.

Wolves are hugely keen on Scott, however the Molineux outfit have not met Bristol City’s asking price and there continue to be question marks over their financial resources this summer.

It had appeared they were set to lose out to Premier League rivals Bournemouth, who were claimed to be poised to sign Scott.

That talk is wide of the mark however, with no £25m bid from Bournemouth for Scott and talks not advanced.

There remains little sign that the Cherries are about to meet the Robins’ asking price and it is suggested they view it as too high.

Bournemouth remain keen on Scott, but could try and wait until later in the window to do a deal.

Whether that opens the door for Wolves to put together the finances needed to rival Bournemouth for the midfielder remains to be seen.