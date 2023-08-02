Burnley held a meeting today to fix personal terms for Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga and the Clarets are getting closer to finalising a deal.

The 23-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021 from Belgian side Anderlecht.

Failing to establish himself in Mikel Arteta’s midfield, Lokonga joined Crystal Palace on loan in the winter transfer window.

In the ongoing transfer window, several clubs are showing interest in him and the Gunners are open to his departure this summer.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is keen on landing the 24-year-old and is pushing for his signature.

A loan deal could be agreed with Burnley with an obligation purchase option inserted in the deal.

And according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Burnley held a meeting today to discuss the personal terms for Lokonga.

It said that the Clarets are closing in on a deal and both clubs need to sort out some details to agree on a deal.

If all goes well, Lokonga will be reunited with Kompany, who previously managed the midfielder during his time as a manager of Anderlecht.