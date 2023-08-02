Blackburn Rovers and Luton Town are close to agreeing on the transfer fee for Thomas Kaminski, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hatters are actively seeking to add two goalkeepers to their squad in the ongoing transfer window after Ethan Horvath’s return to Nottingham Forest upon the end of his loan deal.

And the Premier League new boys are keen on bringing Kaminski to Kenilworth Road ahead of next season’s campaign.

Blackburn recently rejected Luton’s offer for Kaminski, which was lower than the £5m valuation set for the Belgian by the Championship side.

But in a turn of events, it is now claimed that the two outfits are close to agreeing on the fee for the custodian, though the details of the deal are yet to be revealed.

The Hatters are hoping to maintain their Premier League status in the forthcoming season.

And Rob Edwards’ side have already wrapped up deals for some key players, including Ryan Giles.

Now all eyes will be on Kaminski to see how well he will fare between the sticks at Luton moving forward in the event of him sealing his move to Kenilworth Road.