Crystal Palace Under-21 captain Jack Wells-Morrison is attracting interest from League One, according to the South London Press.

The 19-year-old is rated as an exciting prospect at Selhurst Park, however, playing for the senior team is a remote idea for the midfielder at the moment.

He has impressed however with his displays for Crystal Palace’s Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

Wells-Morrison is primarily a central midfielder but he has also operated as a defensive midfielder.

He clocked 22 appearances in the Premier League 2 for Palace last term, where he impressed with five goals and three assists.

The 19-year-old was also nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season last term.

Now the midfielder has loan interest from a side in League One, though it remains to be seen who that is.

Former Eagles boss Patrick Vieira named him on the bench against Newcastle United and Southampton in the Premier League last season.

Now it remains to be seen if the South Londoners will receive an offer for Wells-Morrison, who has one year left on his deal with Crystal Palace.