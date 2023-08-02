Stoke City are battling against Preston North End for the signature of Everton attacker Tom Cannon, according to Sky Sports News.

Cannon spent the latter half of last season on loan at Preston and showed his ability to score goals in the Championship.

Preston want him back and were claimed to be closing in on a fresh loan deal to take him to Deepdale.

However, it has now been suggested that Stoke though are battling hard against Preston in a bid to scoop up Cannon.

Whether the Potters can come out on top in the transfer scrap remains to be seen.

Everton though are tipped to be sending Cannon on loan for the season to the Championship as they bid for him to continue to gain experience.

The striker is highly rated and a host of Championship sides have been on his tail this summer.

It is suggested that Everton want a substantial loan fee of £1m to let Cannon go, which his suitors will have to meet.