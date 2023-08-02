Stoke City forward duo Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown are drawing interest in the ongoing transfer window amid a flurry of transfer activity at the Championship outfit, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Alex Neil’s side are busy in the transfer market as they look to put together a team to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

The Potters are eyeing improving upon last term’s lacklustre performances, with the Championship campaign set to begin at the weekend.

Stoke have already added to their forward ranks this summer, with Ryan Mmaee joining Neil’s side recently.

There could be departures in the final third however, with both Campbell and Brown attracting interest.

The forward duo have established themselves as attacking mainstays at the Potters and could boost a side’s attacking line.

Campbell and Brown have one and two years remaining on their contracts with Stoke, respectively.

The jury is still out on which clubs are tracking the attacking duo and it remains to be seen if Stoke will receive concrete offers for the attackers in the coming days.