Dinamo Zagreb defender Josip Sutalo is being chased by West Ham United, with the Hammers amongst clubs including Arsenal that are keen on the player.

West Ham have endured a frustrating transfer window so far and remain the only Premier League club not to have signed a single player.

They are working overtime on potential signings and David Moyes is keen to see fresh faces arrive at the London Stadium.

Six feet three-inch defender Sutalo featured in 36 games overall for Dinamo Zagreb last season, six of which came in the Champions League, and he has much interest, with Arsenal keen.

Fiorentina and Napoli are interested, while RB Leipzig are also suitors, but West Ham are also in the hunt, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, Dinamo Zagreb will not sell Sutalo now.

They are involved in the Champions League qualifiers and are unwilling to part with him when they have key games to tackle.

West have money to spend after having accumulated £105m from the sale of Declan Rice and they also hope to add to that with the sale of Gianluca Scamacca in the coming days.