West Ham United have emerged as candidates for the signature of AC Milan midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, who is an Aston Villa target.

De Ketelaere joined AC Milan last season in a big-money move but has failed to justify his price tag.

This summer, several clubs in Europe are showing interest in the Belgian international and Premier League outfit Aston Villa are keen on him.

Unai Emery, who is an admirer of the Belgian midfielder, is claimed to want to bring him to Villa Park this summer.

Now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), West Ham are also in the race for the signature of De Ketelaere.

West Ham have banked £100m after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal and they are yet to bring in a player in the ongoing window.

The Hammers now have their eyes set on De Ketelaere, whom AC Milan are also willing to cash in on this summer.

Marseille have enquired with the Rossoneri regarding the midfielder and Spanish outfit Real Sociedad are also interested in him.

All eyes will be on whether West Ham do firm up their interest in De Ketelaere.