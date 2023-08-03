West Ham United have loosely identified Everton winger Demarai Gray as an alternative to James Ward-Prowse, amid their stuttering efforts to sign the Southampton man, according to the Daily Express.

The Hammers have yet to make a summer signing in the ongoing transfer window after showing interest in a host of players.

They were expected to splash the cash this summer after the high-profile sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal, but the £105m brought in remains in the London Stadium vaults.

David Moyes’ side have struggled to scoop up a single player they were after throughout the summer despite their hopes of improving upon last term’s lacklustre displays in the Premier League.

The London outfit want to sign Ward-Prowse from Southampton, but have been unable to agree on a fee for him.

And now it is claimed that Gray has been loosely mooted as a possible alternative to Ward-Prowse, albeit the Jamaica international is in advanced talks with Fulham over a potential move to Craven Cottage.

Hammers fans have concerns over West Ham’s lack of transfer activity this summer, with the Premier League campaign set to commence next week.

Now it remains to be seen whether Moyes’ side will be able to conclude some last-gasp deals to bolster their ranks in the coming days.